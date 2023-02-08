Statement on the State of the Union Address

(Washington, DC) – Today, following President Joseph R. Biden’s State of the Union address, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the following statement:

“Tonight, we heard a message of optimism and unity from President Biden. We hear much about what Americans disagree about, and what often gets lost in the rhetoric is all that we agree on. We know, for example, across America – here in DC and in cities and towns throughout our country – people want similar things. We want safety for our families and communities, and that means having justice systems that are fair, effective, and accountable. It means having well-resourced police departments as well as commonsense gun laws that keep assault weapons out of our communities and guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. We want jobs that allow us to take care of ourselves and our families, and an economy that works for the middle class. We want to live in homes and communities that are safe and affordable, and we want the same for our neighbors. We want a strong, functioning democracy, one that values voters and protects our rights – this is especially true here in DC. President Biden gets this. He sees the possibility of our country and he knows that when we work together, we can do big things.

“President Biden has already delivered so much hope to our country – through investments like the Inflation Reduction Act, through his compassion and comfort in difficult moments, and through his belief that our best days lie ahead. He has provided hope to us here in DC through his support for statehood and by backing us up when we say that we can manage our own affairs. In DC, we look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to deliver results, to give more people their fair shot, and to finish the job.”

