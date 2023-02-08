Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,489 in the last 365 days.

New Archival Collection: Charter of Fundamental Rights

Archivists at the Historical Archives of the European Union (HAEU) have completed the digital inventory of the recently created collection The Charter of Fundamental Rights (CFR). The collection includes copies of the travaux préparatoires of the 1999-2000 Charter Convention, such as meeting records, drafts, proposed amendments, contributions from Convention Members and contributions from others, primarily NGOs. It also contains copies of the 2000, 2004 and 2007 iterations of the Charter and their accompanying explanations, and a selection of key pre- and post-Charter Convention documents. The collection is divided into 31 dossiers containing a total of 711 items.

The CFR collection was assembled by EUI Law researchers Niall Coghlan and Marc Steiert, with the support of the EUI Library, for the publication of the volume The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union: the travaux préparatoires and selected documents. The volume was prepared to mark the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Charter, and to facilitate research on the Charter by bringing together the complete travaux in a single, fully-searchable, open access document.

Read more about the CFR collection, and consult the digitalised files therein, here.

You just read:

New Archival Collection: Charter of Fundamental Rights

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.