New Archival Collection: Charter of Fundamental Rights

Archivists at the Historical Archives of the European Union (HAEU) have completed the digital inventory of the recently created collection The Charter of Fundamental Rights (CFR). The collection includes copies of the travaux préparatoires of the 1999-2000 Charter Convention, such as meeting records, drafts, proposed amendments, contributions from Convention Members and contributions from others, primarily NGOs. It also contains copies of the 2000, 2004 and 2007 iterations of the Charter and their accompanying explanations, and a selection of key pre- and post-Charter Convention documents. The collection is divided into 31 dossiers containing a total of 711 items.

The CFR collection was assembled by EUI Law researchers Niall Coghlan and Marc Steiert, with the support of the EUI Library, for the publication of the volume The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union: the travaux préparatoires and selected documents. The volume was prepared to mark the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Charter, and to facilitate research on the Charter by bringing together the complete travaux in a single, fully-searchable, open access document.

Read more about the CFR collection, and consult the digitalised files therein, here.