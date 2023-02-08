Synthetic Aperture Radar Market to Exhibit 10.7% CAGR till 2028 | Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, etc.

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic aperture radar market size is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in demand for radar systems for various applications such as surveillance is a key factor driving global synthetic aperture radar market revenue growth.

Flexibility of synthetic aperture radar is driving market growth. Synthetic aperture radar satellites, and constellations have capability to capture images from several directions and viewing angles. It further enables more frequent imaging of targets with less number of satellites. Utilizing synthetic aperture radar satellites makes it possible to get detailed images, and it can accurately detect small objects such as vehicles. In addition, synthetic aperture radar has ability to identify topography and surface features in three-dimension and with high accuracy. Moreover, increasing advancements in satellites and radar imaging technologies are also fueling revenue growth of the global synthetic aperture radar market.

High development and production costs is one of the key challenges, which is hindering synthetic aperture radar market growth.

Global synthetic aperture radar Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global synthetic aperture radar Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the synthetic aperture radar market.

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Northern Private Capital, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A, and Saab AB.

Key Coverage of the synthetic aperture radar Market:

In September 2020, IMSAR LLC and Primoco UAV SE successfully executed incorporation and initial flight testing of NSP-7 Synthetic Aperture Radar on the Primoco One 150 UAV. NSP-7 is a small-size, low weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) multi-mode Ku-band radar system. This radar works in various modes such as Magnitude and Coherent Change Detection (MCD / CCD), Ground and Maritime Moving Target Indicator (GMTI / MMTI), and high resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging. Furthermore, NSP-7 system can work in day and night as well as in all types of weather conditions. In addition, it functions in low-visibility conditions also, which are caused by fog and smoke.

Multi-mode segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Multi-mode has capability to capture images according to application requirements and also has ability to be used in different operating modes. Multi-mode system offers improved elevation and multiple sub-swaths to capture images. In addition, multi-mode is cost efficient. These factors are driving adoption of multi-mode systems and boosting revenue growth of this segment.

X-band segment is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits of this type such as small size antennas and ability to detect tiny particles in radar, and equipment used in this band is less costly.

In 2020, transmitter segment accounted for significant revenue share attributed to its benefits, such as low maintenance, and high reliability. In addition, they are simply designed and allow remote calibration or repositioning wirelessly. High accuracy and single penetration into the measured cycle are some benefits which are driving growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high budget for military and defense sectors. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities in defense and military sector are supporting global synthetic aperture radar market growth. Surge in demand for radar systems for surveillance and monitoring is driving growth of the synthetic aperture radar market in this region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the synthetic aperture radar market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic aperture radar market on the basis of component, platform, frequency band, application, mode:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Receiver

Transmitter

Antenna

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Airborne

Ground

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

X Band

L Band

C Band

S Band

K, Ku, Ka Band

UHF / VHF Band

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Defense

Commercial

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Multi-Mode

Single Mode

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per client requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

