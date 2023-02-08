Commercial Kangaroo Industry Responds to Proposed Arizona Legislation

Sustainability of kangaroo leather

The Commercial Kangaroo Industry will travel to Arizona in response to misinformation behind a proposed bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo products.

The industry is confident in its robust standards in animal welfare, sustainability and food safety. We follow the advice of government and scientists and comply with all regulations and codes.” — KIAA President Ray Borda

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia (KIAA) will be travelling to the US in response to misinformation fueling the US state of Arizona to consider legislation prohibiting the sale of kangaroo products.“We believe the recent move is driven by emotive misinformation by animal activist groups targeting US politicians,” said KIAA President Ray Borda.“We are calling out the misinformation being circulated around kangaroo management and highlighting the need for greater awareness around the benefits of managing an overabundant species including increased diversity and sustainability, a reduction in adverse animal welfare outcomes, and waste reduction.”“The industry is confident in its robust standards of excellence in animal welfare, sustainability and food safety. We follow the advice of government and scientists and comply with all regulations and codes,” said Mr Borda.The commercial kangaroo industry is worth more than $200 million to the Australian economy and employs more than 3,000 people, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and members of remote communities. It produces high-quality, traceable meat and leather products which are responsibly sourced from an open range environment where kangaroos graze on the natural pastures and foliage of the Australian bush.The national kangaroo population is estimated to be 40 million, but can sharply increase in good seasons, causing damage to farmland, habitats, along with posing a risk to motorists and suffering starvation from over-grazing.Mr Borda continued, “Australian state government conservation programs, not the leather industry, dictates how many kangaroos are harvested every year. In the absence of a commercial industry, conservation culling would still need to occur to manage the populations of certain species. A strictly regulated and ethical commercial industry has the ability to make use of kangaroos that would otherwise need to be discarded.”“We respect the life of the animals harvested under government-controlled conservation plans by utilising all parts of those animals including the meat and skins. No animal is slain just for the skin to make soccer cleats,” Mr Borda said.for further information on how the commercial kangaroo industry contributes to the conservation of kangaroos and makes intelligent use of a natural resource, visit www.kangarooindustry.com/en/commercial-industry/sustainable

With its unique ultra-thin fibre structure that provides superior strength and longevity – it’s a natural choice for leading designers.