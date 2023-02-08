Aetna Better Health of West Virginia selected to continue supporting children and youth in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company CVS, has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to continue serving Mountain Health Promise members under a new Medicaid managed care contract.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been the sole managed care organization serving approximately 30,000 Mountain Health Promise beneficiaries statewide and began supporting the program in 2020. Under the new contract, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia would continue supporting Mountain Health Promise members across the state. The contract covers physical and behavioral health care services for children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance, as well as children in the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders (CSED) waiver program.

"Improving the health and wellbeing of West Virginia communities requires close collaboration across state, health care and community-based partners," said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. "We'll continue supporting the State of West Virginia to implement solutions that positively impact its child welfare system and the youth and families we serve."

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been committed to supporting children and youth in the foster care system and their families. The plan recently announced it provided $6.1 million to health care providers across the state to help them expand community-based waiver services for CSED so children can transition from residential facilities to home- and/or community-based settings. In addition, the plan provided $9.3 million to residential and community-based service providers to help them serve members after they have transitioned to home- and/or community-based settings.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia serves approximately 210,000 members across the state through the Mountain Health Trust and Mountain Health Promise managed care programs. The new one-year contract for the Mountain Health Promise program is anticipated to begin July 1, 2023, with three possible one-year extensions.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2.8 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact

Robert Joyce

joycer@aetna.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aetna-better-health-of-west-virginia-selected-to-continue-supporting-children-and-youth-in-the-state-301741489.html

SOURCE Aetna