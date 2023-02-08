Peritoneal Dialysis Market to hit US$ 7.38 billion by 2030: Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Nipro Corporation, Cantel Medical, Dialife SA and Medtronic plc

Singapore, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global peritoneal dialysis market is expected to clock US$ 7.38 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), continuous advancements in renal diagnostic and treatment techniques, along with huge expenditures from big players in research & development. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/peritoneal-dialysis-market/8152

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is a major driver of the peritoneal dialysis market growth. Additionally the rising cases of hypertension and diabetes, in turn, increase the prevalence of kidney diseases, thus helping the peritoneal dialysis demand. According to the World Heart Federation, hypertension affects more than one billion people worldwide. It is one of the main causes of mortality. Moreover, peritoneal dialysis has several advantages, such as lower cost compared to hemodialysis, needle-free treatment, mobility, treatment convenience, and minimal dietary limitations, which boost the market growth. Continuous advancements in renal diagnostic and treatment techniques and initiatives from different government agencies to raise knowledge about available treatment modalities and create new dialysis clinics have fueled the industry in recent years.

The global peritoneal dialysis market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Type, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation'

Based on product, the global peritoneal dialysis market is further divided into:

Devices

Consumables

Services

The services segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The rising prevalence of ESRD, and patient convenience, are some of the major reasons behind the largest share of the segment. Along with this, major firms are carrying out mergers & acquisitions and strategic partnerships to improve patient care facilities. For instance, in March 2022, DaVita and Fresenius Medical Treatment collaborated to improve existing dialysis care services in homes and clinics. DaVita will be able to increase its usage of home hemodialysis devices supplied by Fresenius Medical Care as a result of this collaboration. DaVita patients will also have access to the Nx2me Connected Health platform, which gathers and communicates patient treatment information with clinics and care teams.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation'

The global peritoneal dialysis market is segmented based on type into:

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

The automated peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to have the fastest market growth due to improved small solute clearances and lower hernia occurrences. Automated peritoneal dialysis has significantly developed in the field of therapy and in enhancing patient quality of life in recent years. The latest APD devices are simple to operate and feature a streamlined interface. Along with the increased frequency of kidney-related problems, the total APD market is expanding. Chronic kidney disease affects more than 10% of adults globally, or 700 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At least 2.6 million of them are already getting renal failure therapy. This figure is expected to more than triple by 2030.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user Segmentation'

Based on end-user, the peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into:

Home-Based Dialysis

Hospital-Based Dialysis

The hospital-based segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the largest footfall, advanced treatments accessible, and availability of highly qualified and experienced healthcare personnel in the hospitals. Additionally, rising incidences of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are the major factor behind the growth of the hospital-based segment. For instance, according to the United States Renal Data System 2020 Annual Data Report, approximately 786,000 people in the United States were living with ESKD, among which 71% were on dialysis, and 29% had done kidney transplants. However, the home-based dialysis segment is predicted to be the fastest expanding segment, owing to the convenience of dialysis at home or the office and the lower cost and improved quality of life. Another significant advantage of home hemodialysis is the ability to personalize therapy to an individual patient's physiological and lifestyle demands. Moreover, there are fewer food and hydration limitations with longer hours of dialysis, and the overall number of drugs required is reduced. These factors are expected to further boost the overall home-based peritoneal dialysis market growth.

Browse Full Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/report/peritoneal-dialysis-market/8152

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is the global peritoneal dialysis market's fastest-growing revenue source. India, China, and Japan are the primary contributors to this regional market's rapid expansion, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, a growing senior population, and rising ESRD prevalence. Furthermore, governments in these regions are taking steps to implement dialysis-related programs and policies in order to raise knowledge of dialysis. The Government of India implemented the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP), which provides free dialysis services to all patients below the poverty line (BPL) in district hospitals nationwide. Similarly, dialysis is one of the most popular Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) packages.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global peritoneal dialysis market are:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Medtronic plc

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Glomeria Therapeutics

Nipro Corporation

DaVita Inc.

Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Isopure Corp.

NxStage Medical Inc.

Cantel Medical

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Dialife SA

Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PERITONEAL DIALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Devices Consumables Services GLOBAL PERITONEAL DIALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) GLOBAL PERITONEAL DIALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Home-based Dialysis Hospital-based Dialysis

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

View all healthcare related reports here : https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 20 Maxwell Road #08-08 Maxwell House, Singapore Phone no: +65 3105 1299 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/