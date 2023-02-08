CEO Coaching International Congratulates Client StoneAge on Becoming 100% Employee-Owned
I am thrilled for the entire StoneAge team, who will now be able to continue innovating and making BIG happen together as employee-owners of the company.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate its longtime client, StoneAge, on its recent announcement that it is now 100% employee-owned through its Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP).
— Chris Larkins
According to the press release, the Durango, Colorado-based company has been an innovator and leader in the waterjetting industry for over four decades, and their desire to remain headquartered in Durango motivated them to form the ESOP rather than entertain acquisition offers.
Siggins, who was recently featured on the cover of Real Leaders magazine, stated on LinkedIn: “Not only are we helping our employees create meaningful wealth by sharing in the company's success, but we are also building a world-class culture of engagement and teamwork. We are creating a sustainable, forward-thinking company committed to improving the lives of its employees. Being employee-owned drives and shapes our daily work ethic, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue serving and innovating our industries as one united team.”
“I am thrilled for the entire StoneAge team, who will now be able to continue innovating and making BIG happen together as employee-owners of the company,” said Chris Larkins, the CEO Coaching International Coach and Partner who has worked with StoneAge for over 5 years. “I look forward to continuing my work with Kerry and her team as they operate in this exciting new ownership model.”
To learn more about StoneAge, visit StoneAgeTools.com. For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with an executive coach, visit CEOCoachingInternational.com/contact.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm’s coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.
Kateri Karp
CEO Coaching International
+1 866-622-9583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other