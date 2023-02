India Used Car Market Value, Trends, Share, Demand and Research Report 2023-2028

India Used Car Market Research Report 2023-2028

The report has segmented the India used car market on the basis of vehicle type, vendor type, fuel type, sales channel and region.ย

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled " India Used Car Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.How big is the India used car market?The India used car market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023-2028.Opportunities & Trends in the Used Car Industry in India:The steadily rising middle-income group and young population in India represent one of the significant factors driving the market growth across the country. In line with this, the increasing preference for personal vehicles among people over using the public commutation services, primarily due to the associated convenience of traveling and daily commutation, is another factor inducing the market growth. The market is also driven by the rise in the demand for affordable and cost-effective vehicles. Other factors, such as the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars, flexible payment options offered by the dealers, facility expansions are the major strategic developments by the key players, and proliferating online refurbished car retail channels, are creating a positive outlook for the used car market across the India.Market Outlook:A used car or second-hand car refers to a car that has been owned previously and is refurbished and repaired to recover working conditions before the sale. These cars are much more affordable as compared to buying a new car and do not need registration fees and other charges. These cars provide better reliability and value for the amount paid. Used cars are typically available at several outlets, including rental car companies, private party sales, and independent car stores.

India Used Car Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the India used car market on the basis of vehicle type, vendor type, fuel type, sales channel and region.ยBased on Vehicle Type:โ€ข Hatchbacksโ€ข Sedanโ€ข Sports Utility Vehicleโ€ข OthersBased on Vendor Type:โ€ข Organizedโ€ข UnorganizedBased on Fuel Type:โ€ข Gasolineโ€ข Dieselโ€ข OthersBased on Sales Channel:โ€ข Onlineโ€ข OfflineRegional Analysis:โ€ข North Indiaโ€ข West and Central Indiaโ€ข South Indiaโ€ข East India

Key Highlights of the Report:โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape