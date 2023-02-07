From the Vaults - Saskatchewan Archives Week 2023

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2023

Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan, along with archives across the province, celebrates Archives Week 2023 from February 5 to 11. This year the Provincial Archives will be showcasing some of the more unique and interesting records in the collection on social media.

"The rich history of our province will be on full display for everyone to engage with during Archives Week this year," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Lori Carr said.

For people who have not visited an archive, archival records may seem like mysterious secrets that are hidden in the dark under lock and key. This year's Archives Week social media campaign will shine the light on some of the more engaging items in our holdings. You can check out all the interesting Archives Week 2023 social posts by following @ProvArchivesSK on Facebook and Twitter or by searching the hashtag #FromVaults.

Walter Michalski of the Department of Public Works attempts to open the vault at Government House, 1958 (S73_83_GM_289_001)

The Provincial Archives is also inviting people to book a tour to come and see the Archives in person.

"Archives are all about showcasing the history of our province, and this year we want to 'unlock our vaults' and highlight some things we think you'll find interesting," Provincial Archivist Carol Radford-Grant said. "We'll even show you where they are kept, if you come to visit! Tours of the Provincial Archives can be booked by contacting mainref@archives.gov.sk.ca or 1-833-382-4068.

The Provincial Archives will also be attending the Community Heritage Day in Moose Jaw on the final day of Archives Week, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Western Development Museum. Staff will be available to show attendees how to search the Provincial Archives' online catalogue, to discover records and collections from the vaults virtually.

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is pleased to offer public reference services in person, by telephone or online. French language services are available upon request where resources allow. To learn more about the many treasures in the Permanent Collection at the Provincial Archives, visit www.saskarchives.com.

For more information, contact:

SaskBuilds and Procurement Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementReginaPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca