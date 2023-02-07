Site Preparation Begins for Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Project

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2023

SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP) is moving forward with the Design Early Works Phase for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Project.

This phase of the project will be led by PCL Construction Management Inc. and includes designs for a new acute care tower, renovations to the current facility, and replacement of the existing adult mental health space. The project will increase the number of beds in Victoria Hospital to 242 on opening day, up from the current 173 beds, an increase of 40 per cent, with space to expand further as needed. It includes a larger emergency department and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI.

“I am pleased to see the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project progressing into the next phase,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “Once complete, the additional beds, new equipment and increased services provided in the expanded hospital will improve access to care for patients from Prince Albert and across northern Saskatchewan.”

The Design Early Works Phase also involves early construction and site preparation for the project, which includes geotechnical drilling, utility work, and building a new parking lot to replace parking lost in construction of the new tower.

"We are very happy to see the site work for this project underway," Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross said. "The start of this phase means we are one step closer to seeing a design and the start of construction."

During the Design Early Works Phase, if the government accepts a PCL bid, PCL will also be awarded the construction of the new tower and renovation of the existing facility. If PCL's bid(s) are unsuccessful, the Government of Saskatchewan will own the completed design and may tender the construction through another contractor. PCL will be paid for the design and early construction work completed under the Design Early Works Agreement whether the government accepts PCL's bid(s) or not.

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has partnered with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority on this project. PAGC will be providing feedback on the design of the facility. In construction, PCL will engage with local and indigenous businesses and trades to deliver services for the project.

"This phase of the project is important to inform the next steps of the design for the new future tower, and planned renovations, for the Victoria Hospital," Saskatchewan Health Authority Interim Vice President Infrastructure, Information and Support Michelle Mula said. "We are excited for this work to progress which will bring us one step closer to expanded services and beds for those needing acute care in the north."

The results of PCL's first bid in Summer 2023 will be announced following the evaluation.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementReginaPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

