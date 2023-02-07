Canadian Paralympian To Skate Echo Valley Provincial Park Loop In Support Of Terry Fox Foundation

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2023

On February 9, Saskatchewan residents will have the unique chance to see a world champion athlete pay a special tribute to one of Canada's most enduring national heroes, Terry Fox.

Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor will visit Echo Valley Provincial Park as part of the cross-Canada Sledge Skate of Hope. Inspired by Fox's inaugural Marathon of Hope, the three-time Paralympian and world champion has set a personal goal of skating his sled 42 kilometres in each of Canada's provinces to raise $100,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation in 2023.

"We are so excited that Tyler has chosen to visit the Echo Valley Provincial Park skating loop as his Saskatchewan stop," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This is a great opportunity to get outside and rally around this important cause, while also having a great day of fun."

McGregor will hit the ice from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free with a valid park entry permit. The visitor reception centre will be open for visitors to purchase park entry permits if needed.

"The support I've received on this journey has been outstanding, and I'm excited to get out to Saskatchewan and meet the locals," McGregor said. "One of the best parts of this journey has been experiencing the community feel at each stop, and I'm looking forward to that when I visit Echo Valley."

Sask Parks is encouraging everyone to come on out, bring their skates or simply walk out to the ice to cheer him on.

To learn more about the Sledge Skate of Hope and donate, visit https://sledgeskateofhope.com.

For more information on Saskatchewan Parks, visit https://saskparks.com.

