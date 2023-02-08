Burgum issues statement on President Biden’s State of the Union address

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.

“We agree with the president’s desire for unity across the country and support for the middle class. This needs to be shown through action and not just words. President Biden’s attempt to frame the first two years of his administration as progress falls flat under the weight of the glaring issues that received too little attention in his State of the Union address – namely his misguided policies that have weakened U.S. energy security and economic security with near-record inflation and the illegal immigration that continues to run rampant at the southern border,” Burgum said. “While we appreciate the president’s focus on the need to invest in our nation’s infrastructure and better address behavioral health and the scourge of fentanyl deaths, and agree with him on the resiliency of the American people, the fact is our nation and its citizens can’t reach their full potential until this administration recognizes that the real path to progress is innovation, not regulation, and that our national security is stronger when we sell energy to our friends and allies versus buy it from our adversaries. By taking the handcuffs off our farmers and ranchers, entrepreneurs and energy producers, we can re-establish America’s dominance in feeding and fueling the world.”