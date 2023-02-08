IIJ Announces its Nine Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the nine months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“1Q-3Q22”, from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1



Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q22 FY22 Targets Total revenues JPY 185.3 billion up 11.9 % YoY2 JPY 250.0 billion up 10.5 % YoY Operating profit JPY 18.8 billion up 15.3 % YoY JPY 27.2 billion up 15.5 % YoY Profit before tax JPY 19.0 billion up 8.1 % YoY JPY 26.3 billion up 8.8 % YoY Net profit3 JPY 12.9 billion up 11.6 % YoY JPY 17.5 billion up 11.7 % YoY

Overview of 1Q-3Q22 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“In this nine-month period, we have seen strong revenue growth of 11.9% year over year with consistent penetration of IT utilization among Japanese enterprises and governmental organizations. Continuous accumulation of our network services’ monthly recurring revenues and system integration projects brought this favorable result, and also several large network-replacement transactions we acquired around the last fiscal year-end began to contribute to the revenue from this third quarter. At the same time, we have continuously developed new network services such as “IIJ Cloud Data Platform Service4,” “IIJ Private Backbone Service/Smart HUB5,” “IIJ Secure Access Service6” and “IIJ Mobile Service/TypeD for IIJmio Biz7” to further enhance our recurring revenue business model. In addition, we have recently acquired large scale projects such as several information systems replacement projects from a broadcasting company, a core system construction project for a financial group, a network replacement project with a multi-year contract and a data center construction project in overseas. Those would accelerate our revenue growth further in the next fiscal year and onward,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“Our outstanding competitive advantage is to provide reliable network and services operation, realized by our robust Internet infrastructure and technology expertise that we have accumulated since our inception. Network would become faster and faster as well as CPU, storage capacity would be tremendously large, and AI would be widely adopted, which may change some current business players’ competitiveness in near future. Even in such a dynamic transition, we believe that our stable and secure network operation capabilities would continue to be required and also become more prominent advantage. Overlooking today’s overall market landscape in Japan, I am very excited that our roles towards future network-society in Japan would become significant more than ever,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”

1Q-3Q22 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary 1Q-3Q21 1Q-3Q22 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total revenues 165,600 185,339 11.9 Network services 95,097 102,744 8.0 Systems integration (SI) 68,413 80,477 17.6 ATM operation business 2,090 2,118 1.3 Total costs (128,816 ) (143,683 ) 11.5 Network services (68,653 ) (74,627 ) 8.7 Systems integration (SI) (58,869 ) (67,835 ) 15.2 ATM operation business (1,294 ) (1,221 ) (5.6 ) Total gross profit 36,784 41,656 13.2 Network services 26,444 28,117 6.3 Systems integration (SI) 9,544 12,642 32.5 ATM operation business 796 897 12.7 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (20,486 ) (22,866 ) 11.6 Operating profit 16,298 18,790 15.3 Profit before tax 17,597 19,018 8.1 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 11,522 12,854 11.6 (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.







Segment Results Summary 1Q-3Q21 1Q-3Q22 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 165,600 185,339 Network services and SI business 163,606 183,300 ATM operation business 2,090 2,118 Elimination (96 ) (79 ) Operating profit 16,298 18,790 Network services and SI business 15,747 18,117 ATM operation business 617 693 Elimination (66 ) (20 )





1Q-3Q22 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY185,339 million, up 11.9% YoY (JPY165,600 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Network services revenues were JPY102,744 million, up 8.0% YoY (JPY95,097 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY29,504 million, up 5.1% YoY from JPY28,082 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue in the response to the reduction in procurement cost.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY18,335 million, up 3.1% YoY from JPY17,780 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in revenue of IIJmio Mobile services led by an increase in subscription, which absorbed a decrease in revenue resulted from a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of old plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY34,359 million, up 15.2% YoY from JPY29,831 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY20,546 million, up 5.9% YoY from JPY19,404 million for 1Q-3Q21.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown 1Q-3Q21 1Q-3Q22 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total network services 95,097 102,744 8.0 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 28,082 29,504 5.1 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 10,069 10,862 7.9 IIJ Mobile Services 15,132 15,548 2.7 Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 7,516 8,149 8.4 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 7,616 7,399 (2.8 ) Others 2,881 3,094 7.4 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 17,780 18,335 3.1 IIJmio Mobile Services 15,555 15,941 2.5 Others 2,225 2,394 7.6 Outsourcing services 29,831 34,359 15.2 WAN services 19,404 20,546 5.9 Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1) As of Dec. 31, 2021 As of Dec. 31, 2022 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 2,394,237 2,867,238 473,001 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2) 751 1,341 590 IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2) 1,206 1,334 128 IIJ Mobile Services 2,302,538 2,771,263 468,725 Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 1,319,918 1,685,333 365,415 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 982,620 1,085,930 103,310 Others 89,742 93,300 3,558 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,419,277 1,538,622 119,345 IIJmio Mobile Services 1,072,920 1,196,683 123,763 Others 346,357 341,939 (4,418 ) Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3) 7,346.5 8,727.3 1,380.8 (Notes) 1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions. 2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. The number of IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) contracts as of December 31, 2022 increased mainly due to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22. 3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. Total contracted bandwidth as of December 31, 2022 increased mainly due to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY80,477 million, up 17.6% YoY (JPY68,413 million for 1Q-3Q21).



Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY29,936 million, up 22.6% YoY (JPY24,415 million for 1Q-3Q21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY50,541 million, up 14.9% YoY (JPY43,998 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY91,971 million, up 31.6% YoY (JPY69,910 million for 1Q-3Q21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY34,190 million, up 29.0% YoY (JPY26,501 million for 1Q-3Q21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY57,781 million, up 33.1% YoY (JPY43,409 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of December 31, 2022 amounted to JPY84,285 million, up 23.7% YoY (JPY68,151 million as of December 31, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY16,705 million, up 48.4% YoY (JPY11,254 million as of December 31, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY67,580 million, up 18.8% YoY (JPY56,897 million as of December 31, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,118 million, up 1.3% YoY (JPY2,090 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY143,683 million, up 11.5% YoY (JPY128,816 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY74,627 million, up 8.7% YoY (JPY68,653 million for 1Q-3Q21). There were an increase in purchasing cost of mobile devices and one-time cost reimbursement, which was related to a mobile unit charge by NTT DOCOMO, INC., of over JPY0.5 billion in 3Q22 (a similar impact of approximately JPY1.08 billion in 3Q21) as FY2021 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY28,117 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY26,444 million for 1Q-3Q21), and gross profit ratio was 27.4% (27.8% for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY67,835 million, up 15.2% YoY (JPY58,869 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to increases in purchasing costs and multi-cloud related services’ license fees along with an increase in revenues. Gross profit was JPY12,642 million, up 32.5% YoY (JPY9,544 million for 1Q-3Q21) and gross profit ratio was 15.7% (13.9% for 1Q-3Q21).



Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,221 million, down 5.6% YoY (JPY1,294 million for 1Q-3Q21). Gross profit was JPY897 million (JPY796 million for 1Q-3Q21) and gross profit ratio was 42.4% (38.1% for 1Q-3Q21).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , including research and development expenses, totaled JPY23,064 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY20,494 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY246 million (JPY125 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Other operating expenses was JPY48 million (JPY117 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY18,790 million (JPY16,298 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 15.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY802 million (JPY2,756 million for 1Q-3Q21). It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY376 million (JPY2,560 million for 1Q-3Q21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY323 million (JPY98 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Finance expense was JPY413 million (JPY401 million for 1Q-3Q21). It included interest expenses of JPY400 million (JPY401 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY161 million (loss of JPY1,056 million for 1Q-3Q21). There was a loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY274 million (JPY1,332 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY19,018 million (JPY17,597 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 8.1% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY6,049 million (JPY5,974 million for 1Q-3Q21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY12,969 million (JPY11,623 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 11.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY115 million (JPY101 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY12,854 million (JPY11,522 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 11.6% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY234,858 million, increased by JPY3,053 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY103,148 million, decreased by JPY1,337 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY6,064 million to JPY41,327 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY1,570 million to JPY36,079 million, inventories increased by JPY1,682 million to JPY4,290 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,354 million to JPY15,907 million, and contract assets increased by JPY1,448 million to JPY3,318 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY131,710 million, increased by JPY4,390 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY5,056 million to JPY22,902 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,376 million to JPY42,498 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY224 million to JPY16,200 million mainly due to amortization of software, and prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,398 million to JPY11,850 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY74,102 million, decreased by JPY2,675 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY3,077 million to JPY23,819 million, borrowings increased by JPY400 million to JPY16,770 million mainly due to a decrease of JPY1,500 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY2,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY3,817 million to JPY1,978 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY187 million to JPY9,758 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,260 million to JPY15,775 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY47,591 million, decreased by JPY2,816 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,829 million to JPY3,671 million mainly due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY503 million to JPY6,926 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY472 million to JPY29,674 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY112,006 million, increased by JPY8,478 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 47.7% as of December 31, 2022.



1Q-3Q22 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 were JPY41,327 million (JPY40,960 million as of December 31, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY27,314 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY30,370 million for 1Q-3Q21). There were profit before tax of JPY19,018 million (JPY17,597 million for 1Q-3Q21), depreciation and amortization of JPY21,254 million (JPY21,088 million for 1Q-3Q21), including JPY8,460 million (JPY8,643 million for 1Q-3Q21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY9,871 million (JPY5,680 million for 1Q-3Q21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY2,991 million (net cash out of JPY1,298 million for 1Q-3Q21). As for the major factors for the increase in net cash out in comparison with 1Q-3Q21, there were a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables and increases in payments of prepaid expenses and inventories, which exceeded a decrease in payments of trade and other payables.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY13,160 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY9,832 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets, such as Shiroi Data Center Campus construction-related, of JPY9,760 million (JPY4,893 million for 1Q-3Q21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,150 million (JPY3,627 million for 1Q-3Q21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY1,216 million (JPY1,776 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY20,766 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY22,240 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY14,396 million (JPY14,665 million for 1Q-3Q21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY1,500 million (JPY5,170 million for 1Q-3Q21) and dividends paid of JPY4,901 million (JPY3,836 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets

1Q-3Q22 financial results were in line with our plan with continued revenue growth. Therefore, FY2022 financial targets remain unchanged.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2023.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Millions of yen Millions of yen Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 47,391 41,327 Trade receivables 37,649 36,079 Inventories 2,608 4,290 Prepaid expenses 13,553 15,907 Contract assets 1,870 3,318 Other financial assets 1,295 1,926 Other current assets 119 301 Total current assets 104,485 103,148 Non-current assets Tangible assets 17,846 22,902 Right-of-use assets 44,874 42,498 Goodwill 9,479 9,790 Intangible assets 16,424 16,200 Investments accounted for using equity method 5,830 5,598 Prepaid expenses 10,452 11,850 Contract assets 69 47 Other investments 17,410 17,689 Deferred tax assets 183 193 Other financial assets 4,245 4,375 Other non-current assets 508 568 Total non-current assets 127,320 131,710 Total assets 231,805 234,858 Millions of yen Millions of yen Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 20,742 23,819 Borrowings 16,370 16,770 Income taxes payable 5,795 1,978 Contract liabilities 9,571 9,758 Deferred income 65 102 Other financial liabilities 17,035 15,775 Other current liabilities 7,199 5,900 Total current liabilities 76,777 74,102 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 5,500 3,671 Retirement benefit liabilities 4,395 4,578 Provisions 786 789 Contract liabilities 7,429 6,926 Deferred income 340 297 Deferred tax liabilities 641 515 Other financial liabilities 30,146 29,674 Other non-current liabilities 1,170 1,141 Total non-current liabilities 50,407 47,591 Total liabilities 127,184 121,693 Equity Share capital 25,562 25,562 Share premium 36,518 36,677 Retained earnings 37,024 44,977 Other components of equity 6,275 6,621 Treasury shares (1,851 ) (1,831 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 103,528 112,006 Non-controlling interests 1,093 1,159 Total equity 104,621 113,165 Total liabilities and equity 231,805 234,858





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Millions of yen Millions of yen Revenues Network services 95,097 102,744 System integration 68,413 80,477 ATM operation business 2,090 2,118 Total revenues 165,600 185,339 Cost of sales Cost of network services (68,653) (74,627) Cost of systems integration (58,869) (67,835) Cost of ATM operation business (1,294) (1,221) Total cost of sales (128,816) (143,683) Gross Profit 36,784 41,656 Selling, general and administrative expenses (20,494) (23,064) Other operating income 125 246 Other operating expenses (117) (48) Operating Profit 16,298 18,790 Finance income 2,756 802 Finance expenses (401) (413) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (1,056) (161) Profit (loss) before tax 17,597 19,018 Income tax expense (5,974) (6,049) Profit (loss) for the period 11,623 12,969 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 11,522 12,854 Non-controlling interests 101 115 Total 11,623 12,969 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 63.81 71.14 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 63.50 70.79 ※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Millions of yen Millions of yen Revenues Network services 31,661 35,038 System integration 24,204 27,629 ATM operation business 681 710 Total revenues 56,546 63,377 Cost of sales Cost of network services (21,899 ) (24,825 ) Cost of systems integration (20,529 ) (22,978 ) Cost of ATM operation business (419 ) (409 ) Total cost of sales (42,847 ) (48,212 ) Gross Profit 13,699 15,165 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,704 ) (7,556 ) Other operating income 32 25 Other operating expenses (33 ) (17 ) Operating Profit 6,994 7,617 Finance income 983 19 Finance expenses (128 ) (1,393 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (684 ) (83 ) Profit (loss) before tax 7,165 6,160 Income tax expense (2,500 ) (1,931 ) Profit (loss) for the period 4,665 4,229 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,630 4,215 Non-controlling interests 35 14 Total 4,665 4,229 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 25.63 23.33 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 25.51 23.21 ※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Millions of yen Millions of yen Profit (loss) 11,623 12,969 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,887 (274 ) Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,887 (274 ) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 245 579 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (0 ) (3 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 19 44 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 264 620 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,151 346 Other comprehensive income 13,774 13,315 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 13,673 13,200 Non-controlling interest 101 115 Other comprehensive income 13,774 13,315





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Millions of yen Millions of yen Profit (loss) 4,665 4,229 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (121 ) 437 Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (121 ) 437 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 227 (433 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (0 ) (2 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 6 10 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 233 (425 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 112 12 Other comprehensive income 4,777 4,241 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,742 4,227 Non-controlling interest 35 14 Other comprehensive income 4,777 4,241





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Nine months ended December 31, 2021 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling

interests

Total

equity

Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury shares Total Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Balance, April 1, 2021 25,531 36,389 25,047 4,865 (1,875 ) 89,957 1,015 90,972 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 11,522 - - 11,522 101 11,623 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,151 - 2,151 - 2,151 Total comprehensive income - - 11,522 2,151 - 13,673 101 13,774 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 31 (31 ) - - - 0 - 0 Disposal of treasury shares - 53 - - 24 77 - 77 Dividends paid - - (3,836 ) - - (3,836 ) (49 ) (3,885 ) Stock-based compensation - 61 - - - 61 - 61 Other - (5 ) - - - (5 ) (2 ) (7 ) Total transactions with owners 31 78 (3,836 ) - 24 (3,703 ) (51 ) (3,754 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 25,562 36,467 32,733 7,016 (1,851 ) 99,927 1,065 100,992 Nine months ended December 31, 2022 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests

Total

equity

Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Balance, April 1, 2022 25,562 36,518 37,024 6,275 (1,851 ) 103,528 1,093 104,621 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 12,854 - - 12,854 115 12,969 Other comprehensive income - - - 346 - 346 - 346 Total comprehensive income - - 12,854 346 - 13,200 115 13,315 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury stock - - - - 0 0 - 0 Disposal of treasury shares - 99 - - 20 119 - 119 Dividends paid - - (4,901 ) - - (4,901 ) (49 ) (4,950 ) Stock-based compensation - 60 - - - 60 - 60 Total transactions with owners - 159 (4,901 ) - 20 (4,722 ) (49 ) (4,771 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 25,562 36,677 44,977 6,621 (1,831 ) 112,006 1,159 113,165





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Millions of yen Millions of yen Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before tax 17,597 19,018 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 21,088 21,254 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 98 (143 ) Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using equity method 1,056 161 Finance income (2,776 ) (802 ) Finance expenses 401 413 Other 112 475 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 4,277 1,784 Decrease (increase) in inventories (208 ) (1,669 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (2,114 ) (3,440 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (1,442 ) (1,426 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (102 ) (183 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (563 ) (745 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (606 ) 3,516 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (562 ) (577 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income (8 ) (1 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (1,152 ) (1,402 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 851 969 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 332 183 Subtotal 36,279 37,385 Interest and dividends received 170 201 Interest paid (398 ) (401 ) Income taxes paid (5,680 ) (9,871 ) Cash flows from operating activities 30,370 27,314 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (4,893 ) (9,760 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,776 1,216 Purchases of intangible assets (3,627 ) (4,150 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 0 - Purchase of a subsidiary (2,612 ) - Purchases of other investments (574 ) (397 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 104 19 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (91 ) (49 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 141 16 Payments for refundable insurance policies (56 ) (56 ) Other 0 1 Cash flows from investing activities (9,832 ) (13,160 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 179 Repayment of long-term borrowings (5,170 ) (1,500 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 1,480 (100 ) Payments of other financial liabilities (14,665 ) (14,396 ) Dividends paid (3,836 ) (4,901 ) Other (48 ) (48 ) Cash flows from financing activities (22,240 ) (20,766 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 195 548 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,507 ) (6,064 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 42,467 47,391 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 40,960 41,327

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021 Reportable segments Network service and

systems integration

business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen Revenue Customers 163,510 2,090 - 165,600 Intersegment transactions 96 - (96 ) - Total revenue 163,606 2,090 (96 ) 165,600 Segment operating profit 15,747 617 (66 ) 16,298 Finance income 2,756 Finance expense (401 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (1,056 ) Profit before tax 17,597 Nine months ended December 31, 2022 Reportable segments Network service and

systems integration

business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen Revenue Customers 183,221 2,118 - 185,339 Intersegment transactions 79 - (79 ) - Total revenue 183,300 2,118 (79 ) 185,339 Segment operating profit 18,117 693 (20 ) 18,790 Finance income 802 Finance expense (413 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (161 ) Profit before tax 19,018

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.



