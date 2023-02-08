Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market to Reach $1.27 billion by 2030 | JBT Corporation, Cargill, Bühler AG, Dumoulin

Food Coatings

Food coating serves as an important ingredient used during cooking fried & crusted meat which further increases its demand thereby, driving the growth of market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prominence of fast-food restaurants, also called as the quick service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonalds, Wendy’s, Burger King, Subway, and others drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market. Moreover, increase in focus on R&D activities in the food industry supplements the market growth. However, the harmful effects of fast food on the health of humans restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of innovative products such as sugar-free food coatings, gluten-free, and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) food coatings products provides opportunities in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific food coatings market size was valued at $562.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,275.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Supply chain disruptions, unavailability of workers, lack of tourism activities, shutdown of hotels & restaurants, volatility in demand-supply presented several challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic for the food coatings market in Asia-Pacific.

Lockdown and quarantine measures posed transportation challenges and created shortage of raw materials. This negatively impacted the market.

However, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic as manufacturing activities and the demand from end users has get back on track.

In 2020, the predust coatings type segment accounted for the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Predust or duster is a type of food coat that contains unprocessed flour or a blend of egg whites, starch, and other minor ingredients such as spices and salts. It is dusted on a food product to prepare the surface of a substrate before the second coating is applied.

As per the Asia-Pacific food coatings market analysis, the meat & seafood segment accounted for the highest share in the market in 2020. Meat & seafood products are rich in essential minerals, and micro- & macronutrients, especially vitamin B12, iron, zinc, selenium, and protein. These products can be cooked in a variety of ways wherein food coatings help enhance the organoleptic properties and visual appeal of the cooked meat & seafood products. Moreover, increase in affluent population coupled with emergence of sedentary lifestyle supplements the Asia-Pacific food coatings market growth.

Leading Key Players:

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market analyzed in the research include DPS/Dutch Protein & Services B.V., McCormick & Company, Inc., Kerry, Inc., TNA Australia Pty Limited, Continental Mills, Inc., Cargill, Bowman Ingredients, Dumoulin, GEA Group, Bühler AG, and JBT Corporation.

Key findings of the study

By type, the predust segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By application, the meat & seafood segment accounted for the highest Asia-Pacific food coatings market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

By form, the dry segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By country, China occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating country during the Asia-Pacific food coatings market forecast period.

