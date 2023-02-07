Ukrainian prosecutors receive six armoured vehicles from EU to work in liberated territories

On 6 February, the European Union Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) donated six armoured vehicles to the Office of Prosecutor General of Ukraine (OPG).

The cars will be used by prosecutors of the specialised war crimes regional prosecution offices during their International Crimes investigations in the liberated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

In general, the majority of serious crime sites are in the recently liberated territories of Ukraine; EUAM said in a press release: “The prosecutors who work there are exposed to multiple threats to their safety and security, which often hamper them in collecting evidence. The armoured vehicles which were donated today will significantly mitigate such risks and enable EUAM’s counterparts in carrying out their important work on the ground.”

