Ukraine: UNDP and EU provide patient monitors to hospitals in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts

The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, has procured 15 patient monitors for intensive care units at hospitals in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

“Monitoring vital functions is an integral part of the role of medical personnel working in intensive care,” UNDP Ukraine says in a Facebook post. “These devices are designed to monitor patients’ conditions in real-time, keep track of indicators in automatic mode, and notify doctors in a timely manner of deviations from the set parameters.”

The equipment was purchased and delivered within the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.

Press release