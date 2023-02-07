Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,494 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: UNDP and EU provide patient monitors to hospitals in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts

The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, has procured 15 patient monitors for intensive care units at hospitals in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

“Monitoring vital functions is an integral part of the role of medical personnel working in intensive care,” UNDP Ukraine says in a Facebook post. “These devices are designed to monitor patients’ conditions in real-time, keep track of indicators in automatic mode, and notify doctors in a timely manner of deviations from the set parameters.”

The equipment was purchased and delivered within the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: UNDP and EU provide patient monitors to hospitals in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.