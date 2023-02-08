Submit Release
Walleye season closes Feb. 15 on Iowa Great Lakes

SPIRIT LAKE – The walleye fishing season on Spirit, East and West Okoboji lakes is open through Feb. 14.  It will close after that date and reopens on May 6. These are the only Iowa lakes that have a closed season for walleye.

For more information on fishing regulations, go to www.iowadnr.gov/fishing.

