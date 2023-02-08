Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Schallenberg discussed opportunities for continued bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including assistance for Ukraine and the need to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war. Secretary Blinken praised Austria’s positive role in the Western Balkans and discussed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s importance as a forum for dialogue.