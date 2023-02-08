There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,430 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Vice Chancellor Habeck
News Provided By
February 08, 2023, 02:37 GMT
Share This Article
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck. The Secretary thanked him for Germany’s strong contributions to Ukraine, including financial, security, and humanitarian assistance. They discussed the U.S.-Germany economic partnership, including how to move forward on trade, energy, and climate.
You just read:
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Vice Chancellor Habeck
News Provided By
February 08, 2023, 02:37 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.