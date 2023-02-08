Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Diplomatic Culinary Partnership Reception

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Chief of Protocol Ambassador Rufus Gifford, and Chief Executive Officer of the James Beard Foundation Clare Reichenbach will deliver remarks to commemorate the launch of the Diplomatic Culinary Partnership on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. ET at the Department of State.

Following the speaking program, Secretary Blinken will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Ambassador Rufus Gifford and Clare Reichenbach to solidify the Diplomatic Culinary Partnership between the Department of State and the James Beard Foundation. The core mission is to add another tool to the Department of State’s public diplomacy toolkit by embracing and utilizing food, hospitality, and the dining experience as diplomatic tools to engage foreign dignitaries, bridge cultures, and strengthen relationships with civil society.

In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, the Department of State has curated the American Culinary Corps, a network of more than 80 of the United States’ influential chefs and culinary professionals who will participate in programs and events on behalf of the Department of State in the United States and abroad to foster cross-cultural exchange. Participants from the American Culinary Corps, the foreign Diplomatic Corps, culinary community members, and U.S. government officials will gather in-person to celebrate the Department of State’s strides to advance the nation’s culinary diplomacy.

The event will be open press and livestreamed

