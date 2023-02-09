Artist with Down syndrome Hosts Auction Benefiting a Nonprofit for World Down Syndrome Day
21% of art auction proceeds will benefit Gigi's Playhouse of Orange County, a nonprofit that offers resources to the Down syndrome community.
Grace is a young lady with Down syndrome who loves art. In 2020, Grace and her mother, Bonnie, worked together to start GracePlace Art, an online art business that allows Grace to share her artwork with the world! Art is therapeutic for Grace, so the goal was to turn the thing that she loves into an opportunity to empower both her and the Down syndrome and special needs communities at large.
A huge part of GracePlace Art’s mission is to give back to the Down syndrome and special needs communities. Towards that goal, Grace and her mom are hosting a virtual art auction to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (3/21) with 21% of proceeds benefiting Gigi’s Playhouse of Orange County.
Down syndrome is characterized by an extra 21st chromosome. Instead of two, people with Down syndrome have three 21st chromosomes. As such, World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 3/21 every year. Similarly, this is why Grace chose to celebrate by donating 21% of the proceeds to Gigi’s Playhouse of Orange County.
Gigi’s Playhouse is a nonprofit whose mission is to “change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.” Gigi’s Playhouse states, “We change lives through the consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community, through a replicable playhouse model.”
Grace and her mom feel called to support Gigi’s Playhouse of Orange County as this is a brand new location that has recently opened local to their San Clemente home. Grace is 22 years old and unfortunately, resources are limited for people with Down syndrome in her age group. She and her mom are very excited to have the support and resources of Gigi’s playhouse accessible to her now that there is a location close by. The two of them have been seeking out ways to get involved and support the organization ever since hearing the news of their opening!
The auction link will go LIVE at 10 am PST on Sunday 3/19/23 and will stay live until the auction closes at 6 pm PST on Tuesday 3/21/23. Grace and her mom will be updating the auction page to reflect the highest bid hourly. Multiple bidders offering the same bid will be chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis. They'll send out tie-breaker emails during the final hours of the auction and winning emails shortly after it's over!
Stop by, check out Grace’s art, and help support a great cause! Remember to keep checking the auction link to see if you're still in the running & keep bidding if you want to win!
