From the Mind of Writer-Director, Rainy Kerwin, Comes a New Dark & Sexy Psychological Thriller, "A Neighbor's Vendetta"
"A Neighbor’s Vendetta" will be released this Friday, February 10th, exclusively on Tubi, FOX's streaming service, counting 51 million subscribers.
I wanted to make the audience feel uncomfortable and to keep them guessing.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerwin was tapped by MarVista Entertainment to both pen and direct the co-female-lead thriller, as a Tubi Original. The film was shot on location, in the eerie woods, outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.
— Rainy Kerwin
After her boss-turned-secret lover is found dead, architect Sonja (Chelsea Gilligan) vows to give her marriage another chance. She and her husband decide to make a fresh start and rent a remote cabin. But when an unexpected neighbor appears at their door, they soon discover that she’s linked to Sonja’s adulterous past and is intent on taking “an eye for an eye.” The film also stars Sydney Cole Alexander (Severance) and Steven Good (Younger).
Kerwin, inspired by previous sexy thrillers, including Fincher’s "Gone Girl" and the classic "Fatal Attraction," set out to evoke an emotion in her viewers. “I wanted to make the audience feel uncomfortable and to keep them guessing. Years ago when I first watched 'Fatal Attraction,' I thought that the Glenn Close character was crazy and wrong and that Douglas was right--the victim. But on rewatching, it changed for me in this new climate. Close makes some salient points. Douglas takes from her and then just goes back to his life, leaving her alone to pick up the pieces. I think that film would play very differently today. My goal with ANV was to straddle the line of ‘who’s right and who’s wrong’ for most of the film.”
Rainy is extremely hands on with her actors. “My job is to create a space for them. This cast was incredibly committed to telling this story. We prepped these scenes, dug deep, discussed ideas and relationships, hypotheticals, and backstories before setting foot in front of the camera. By the time I called ‘Action,’ my actors knew their character inside and out. And then… We just played on set.”
Rick Benattar and Nigel Thomas produced "A Neighbor’s Vendetta," with Marianne Wunch and Mattie Fellbaum serving as executive producers.
Gilligan is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Alexander by Buchwald, and Good by Artists & Representatives.
Kerwin is repped by Sean Dubravac at Entertainment Lab & Nina Ameri at Ameri Law, PC. Her previous film, "The Wedding Invitation" is also streaming on Tubi.
