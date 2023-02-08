Submit Release
Trees for Kids grant applications due March 3

DES MOINES – The popular Trees for Kids grant program is accepting applications through March 3.

Grantees can be awarded up to $2,500 to cover the cost of trees and mulch. All trees for this program must be planted on school grounds or public property. Youth are required to be engaged in the process, most often helping plant the trees on site.

“Planting trees is a fun way to connect kids to nature, build on their sense of wonder and explore the benefits trees provide at their school and in their community,” said Emma Hanigan, urban forestry coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Studies show trees planted around schools and in neighborhoods give youth increased levels of concentration, lower levels of aggression, lower levels of obesity and fewer symptoms of ADHD.

To apply for the grant, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/UrbanForestry

