Grant funds available for communities impacted by the 2020 derecho

The Iowa Legislature appropriated state infrastructure funds to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be used for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery tree planting in 27 impacted counties.

Additionally, through the USDA Forest Service & National Association of State Foresters 2022 State Urban Forest Resilience Grant Program, the DNR received Emerald Ash Borer Reforestation funds.

The Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants to be used to purchase and plant trees suitable to Iowa in counties impacted by both the August 2020 Derecho and Emerald Ash Borer. A total of $125,220 in funds are available to state and local governments, schools and volunteer organizations, and service organizations in the 27 impacted counties.

Award recipients will be reimbursed $1,000 to $10,000 for the purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street rights-of-way, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries, and trails (DNR lands are not eligible).

The spring application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023.

