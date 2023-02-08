DOA News release on Compost Reimbursement Program

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is accepting applications for the Compost Reimbursement Program for Fiscal Year 2023, which may reimburse agricultural producers for the cost of purchasing compost, including transportation costs.

The State Legislature passed Act 302 relating to the reimbursement program during its 2022 session, and Gov. David Ige released funds totaling $500,000 on Nov. 30, 2022. Farming and landscaping operations may apply for reimbursement of up to 50 percent of cost of compost purchased between

July 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023. Reimbursements under this program are not to exceed $50,000 per qualified purchaser.

“The cost of compost is a major expenditure for many farming operations,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture. “This reimbursement program was originally established in 2018 and ran through part of 2020; however, was not able to be funded during the pandemic. The resumption of funding for the program will continue the needed support for Hawaiʻi agriculture.”

Under the reimbursement program, compost must be purchased from a certified processor, retailer or wholesaler licensed to do business in Hawaiʻi. In addition, certified Hawai`i processors are limited to those companies regulated under the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Solid Waste Management Program.

Qualified agricultural operations include commercial agriculture, aquacultural facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary, and landscaping activities. Applicants must also provide a W-9 tax form, sample invoice and proof of compliance with federal, state and county tax and business regulations. The deadline to submit invoices is May 1, 2023.

For more information and to download the application forms, go to:

https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/compost2023/

# # #

Attachment: Compost Reimbursement Fact Sheet

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/