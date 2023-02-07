DSI’s measure to increase application time is well-received on the first day

MACAU, February 7 - In response to the demand for application from citizens, starting today (7th February 2023), the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) extends service hours to 9 p.m. and opens on weekends to accept applications. The appointment for increased application quotas was open from 9 a.m. today and well-received by citizens. Over 80 percent of increased application quotas have been reserved on the first day.

At present, appointment can still be made for lodging application at China Plaza today, and the nearest available appointment date for lodging application at the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Government Services Centre in Islands is 14th February 2023. Until 5 p.m. today, 328 citizens have made appointment to lodge application from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 7th February, accounting for around 80 percent of increased quotas of the day. 2532 citizens have made appointment to lodge application during extended hours from 7th to 12th February, accounting for around 80 percent of increased quotas of the whole week.

From now on until 31st March 2023, DSI offices at China Plaza in Avendia da Praia Grande, the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Government Services Centre in Islands will be extended service hours to 9 p.m. Also, DSI will open on weekends to accept applications to provide citizens with continuous application service 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extended service hours are only opened for first-time or renewal applications for identity card, travel documents and visit permit to Hong Kong by appointment. On-site ticketing will not be provided, but citizens can still collect documents without appointment during that time. Appointments for services in the extended time can be made via “Macao One Account” or DSI website.

Moreover, helpers will be stationed at six 24-hour self-service areas in Macao from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day to assist citizens to go through application formalities. For details and locations of the 24-hour self-service areas, please refer to www.dsi.gov.mo/kiosk_e.jsp.

DSI calls for eligible persons to use “Macao One Account” or self-service kiosks in higher priority for lodging application. Citizens can make appointment in “Ticketing and Appointment for Counter Service” in “Macao One Account” or on DSI website (www.dsi.gov.mo) to reduce queuing and waiting time. For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.