Company statistics for the 4th quarter of 2022

MACAU, February 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,120 new companies were incorporated in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 38 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (463) and Business Services (331) both rose by 74. Meanwhile, total value of registered capital of the new companies declined by 60.7% year-on-year to MOP211 million, attributable to a decrease in the number of newly incorporated companies with relatively large capital during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 200 in the fourth quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP144 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP141 million (66.9% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP80 million, of which Shenzhen accounted for 90.0%. Besides, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP64 million and MOP4 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 799 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 81 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

For the whole year of 2022, newly incorporated companies totalled 4,111, a decrease of 1,323 year-on-year; meanwhile, total value of registered capital surged by 999.0% to MOP14.93 billion owing to the incorporation of companies with relatively large capital in Financial Activities during the year. Number of companies in dissolution was 718 in 2022, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP552 million.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 2,943 new companies (71.6% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000 in 2022, and the corresponding value of capital totalled MOP76 million (0.5% of total). Meanwhile, 91 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital amounted to MOP14.69 billion (98.3%).