UM student wins 1st prize in China Postgraduate Mathematical Contest in Modelling

MACAU, February 7 - Huang Hongliang, a postgraduate student in the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), University of Macau (UM), recently won a first prize at ‘Huawei Cup’ — the 19th China Postgraduate Mathematical Contest in Modelling. The competition attracted a total of 17,970 teams from more than 400 universities and research institutes around the world, with only 1 per cent of the teams winning a first prize.

Each team in the contest had three members. Huang was the leader of his team, which was formed by two other university students from Macao. During the contest, they were required to answer questions and submit papers within a limited time. The students demonstrated their ability to solve practical problems by building mathematical models and using information technology. After two months of rigorous assessment by the judging panel, Huang’s team was awarded a first prize.

The 19th China Postgraduate Mathematical Contest in Modelling placed an emphasis on cutting-edge and practical problems in various disciplines. Held for the first time in 2003, the competition has attracted students from hundreds of universities worldwide over the years. The event aims to foster team spirit and a creative mindset among postgraduate students, promote talent development in science and technology, facilitate the development of postgraduate education, and strengthen exchange and cooperation between universities and enterprises.

With an international education setup, UM is committed to producing talent with innovative thinking skills, a global mindset, and international competitiveness. The university has established cooperation platforms with its counterparts around the world to provide diverse opportunities for learning and academic exchange for its students. The university also encourages and supports students to participate in international competitions to broaden their horizons and enhance their competitiveness. Prof Lei Siu Long in the Department of Mathematics of the FST is Huang’s supervisor. He and other professors in the department have been encouraging students to actively participate in mathematical modelling competitions. The professors also provide pre-competition counselling to help students consolidate their knowledge and stimulate their interest in pursuing mathematical knowledge.