Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,358 in the last 365 days.

Naval Support Activity Panama City to Participate in Annual Navy Force Protection Exercise

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.
 
“Our security team will be perfecting their tactics, training and procedures, and honing their skills to ensure they remain the premier fighting force, ready and able to defend our nation every day.” said Naval Support Activity Panama City Commanding Officer Cmdr. Keith Foster
 
Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.
 
CSSC23 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.
 
Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.
For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please follow our social media platforms https://www.facebook.com/NSAPC.

You just read:

Naval Support Activity Panama City to Participate in Annual Navy Force Protection Exercise

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.