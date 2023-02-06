Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces Small Site Civilian of the Year

Mrs. Caleana “Noe” Duffey-Spikes, the learning standards officer (LSO) for SCSTC Det Middle Pacific (MIDPAC), located in Pearl Harbor, Hawai’i, was selected for this award.



“Receiving this recognition was a complete shock but very humbling,” said Duffey-Spikes. “Mahalo nui.”



Mr. Brian Deters, SCSTC’s executive director, says Duffey-Spikes was selected because of her expertise, diligence, and her impact on mission readiness.



“As an LSO, Noe has elevated multiple training programs that have in turned elevated our products to the Fleet,” explained Deters. “She has earned the reputation as a subject matter expert in her field and is truly passionate about her job. Noe is an instrumental member of the SCSTC team and very deserving of this recognition.”

Throughout 2022, Duffey-Spikes has managed the revision of the Radar Systems Controller Enhanced course of instruction to double the course length and revamp curriculum to meet current capabilities and tactics. She has overseen the complete turnover of all course coordinators at Det MIDPAC while ensuring the highest standards of curriculum management. She certified 12 military instructors, completed 39 Formal Course Reviews, and made certain semi-annual and annual evaluations were finished.



Furthermore, during the Electronic Training Resource Management System (eTRMS) transition, she provided over 20 hours of training to ensure proper reporting for instructor hours, class/lab utilization and course scheduling. She has spearheaded a weekly, course coordinator review to verify all courses are being managed per SCSTC guidance and prospective gains and losses are accounted for in projecting qualifications. Her leadership has streamlined the qualification process and guaranteed that the right talent is being paired with curriculum.



According to Lt. Cmdr. Beux Wedderburn, SCSTC Det MIDPAC’s officer in charge, Duffey-Spikes is indispensable to his detachment and the entire SCSTC domain.



“Noe provides advice, guidance, and support for planning, resources and administrative efforts for 32 instructors at Det MIDPAC,” said Wedderburn. “She has spent over 100 hours reviewing and evaluating curriculum materials for accuracy and accomplishment of objectives. She spent an additional 75 hours generating draft Letters of Promulgation, reviewing government/contractor training project plans, course control documents, and lesson plans. We are grateful for her dedication and hard work. She is the perfect example of an exemplary employee and we are fortunate to have her as a member of the SCSTC Ohana.”



Outside of work, Duffey-Spikes volunteers for the non-profit organization, Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy, as an instructor in double-hulled sailing, Hawaiian celestial navigation, small boat maintenance, basic rope work skills, and Pacific voyaging history. Her personal instruction has touched the lives of dozens of local children ages four to 18. In addition to her teaching, she has participated in Surfrider Foundation beach clean-up events and is an avid sports mom for her son’s baseball travel team and her daughter’s tee ball, basketball, and gymnastics teams.



Duffey-Spikes was selected as Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2022 and has been part of the SCSTC team since May 2021.



“I am grateful to be in a position that directly supports the development and advancement of the Navy and its Sailors,” she said. “It takes many hands to make a ship work and I’m just trying to do my part. As they say here, “it’s a kākou thing,” we all have to work together.”



The criteria for SCSTC’s Small Site Civilian of the Year Award includes superior service in support of the detachment and its mission, notable contributions to the training and development of Sailors, and demonstrated professionalism in his or her assigned duties.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). As the owner of the Force Development pillar within MyNavy HR, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet" by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



