Network Engineering Services Market is to Witness Significant Growth of USD 111.7 Billion between 2022-2031

Network Engineering Services Market

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global network engineering services market forecast.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network engineering services market garnered $43.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $111.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers a valuable guide to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 275 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32198

The increasing number of connected devices, the increased requirement for new highly developed network infrastructure, and technological advancements in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) drive the global network engineering services market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global network engineering services market share.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global network engineering services market based on Service Type, Connectivity, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on service type, the network deployment segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32198

Based on connectivity, the wired segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the wireless segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global network engineering services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32198

Leading market players of the global network engineering services market analyzed in the research include Infosys Limited, Sincera Consulting LLC, Integration International, Inc., TATA Communications, Imagit Inc, Softnautics, Cyient, Mphasis, Datavision, Inc., PCS Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global network engineering services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global network engineering services market, due to accelerating demand for networking services to support several crucial IT operations in verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing.

• Moreover, the increasing work-from-home trends during COVID-19 generated a need for Wi-Fi networks that use multiple nodes and can communicate with each other to seamlessly share a wireless connection within a larger area. Such factors propelled the growth of the global network engineering services market during the period.

Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c7dbcc1a623ee871c6ef151ce3272963

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.