Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,419 in the last 365 days.

HELIOSX RECEIVES DIRECTORS RESIGNATIONS

LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. ("HeliosX" or the "Company") HX HXLTF (FSE: C2U0) reports the following.

Effective immediately Christopher Brown, Director and CEO and Sameer Uplenchwar, Director and CFO have resigned as Directors and Officers from HeliosX. Brian Findlay will continue as President and act as interim CEO.

About HeliosX

HeliosX is an integrated Lithium exploration company, incorporating the latest in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies, to unlock potential commercial opportunities in Alberta (Canada), Nevada (USA) and Jujuy (Argentina). HeliosX has selected specific DLE technologies which it believes will maximize potential Lithium opportunities in each operational jurisdiction and continues to move forward with technical modeling and information gathering to better delineate the prospective Lithium resources. The Company holds over 830,000 Lithium brine gross acres across three prospective Lithium jurisdictions, providing potential exposure to multiple Lithium brine play types.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
HeliosX Lithium and Technologies Corp.

_____"Brian Findlay"_________
Brian Findlay, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c6343.html

You just read:

HELIOSX RECEIVES DIRECTORS RESIGNATIONS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.