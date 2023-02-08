Educational Robot Market Predicted to Gain US $3.2 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 17.3%

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Educational Robot Market by Type (Humanoid Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots), Component (Sensors, End Effectors, Actuators, Controllers), Education Level (Higher Education, Special Education) - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global educational robot market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecasted period.

The major drivers for the growth of educational robot market include growing demand for collaborative robots in educational and industrial sector, increase in research and product development of humanoid robots to transform service sector, and increase in penetration of robots in manufacturing industries to promote new job opportunities.

Report Scope :

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 1.4 Billion Projected Market Size USD 3.2 Billion Growth Rate 17.3% CAGR Market size availability for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) and Volume (Thousand Units) Segments covered By component,

By education level,

By type Region Covered Asia Pacific,

Europe,

North America,Rest of the World Companies covered ABB (Switzerland),

FANUC (Japan),

YASKAWA (Japan),

KUKA (Germany),

Universal Robots (Denmark),

SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan),

Hanson Robotics (China),

ROBOTIS (South Korea),

Robolink (US),

UBTECH Robotics (China) and others. Key Market Driver Surging demand for collaborative robots in education and industrial sectors Key Market Opportunity Introduction of industrial robots in high schools Largest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Market Share Segment Service robots

ABB (Switzerland) has mainly focused on collaboration, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand its reach and target educational institutions. In the US, ABB has partnered with various educational institutions to provide training in industrial robotics. For instance, in July 2019, ABB opened its training services in Motlow College (US) for robotics training for students. It marked the company's sixth training affiliate college in the US. The robotics & discrete automation segment expects revenues to increase above the anticipated market growth of 6% per year. To achieve this, the company will focus on existing markets such as automotive (including electric vehicle manufacturing), new automation solutions, machine-centric robotics and flexible manufacturing concepts, and logistics and healthcare. With a high demand for robots in workplaces, engineers and staff will need to be retrained with advanced technologies and more robotic training will be demanded in schools, colleges, and universities, for developing the skills required to program, operate, and maintain robots for an automated future. Owing to the growing need for safety and security from adverse situations that might occur in the near future, the company has been upgrading its robots for various applications. In August 2020, ABB has launched the IRB 1300 articulated industrial robot, which will help customers meet the demand for a faster and more compact robot that is able to rapidly lift heavy objects or loads with complex or irregular shapes.

FANUC (Japan) offers educational industrial robots under the ROBOT division. With more than 100 different industrial robots in the portfolio, the company caters to various applications. Although the company is known for its traditional industrial robots, it also offers multiple collaborative robots. The company offers the FANUC Educational Package for robotic training and education. The package is designed with students in mind for first-hand experience in operating FANUC's industrial robots. In March 2022, FANUC launched the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L, and CRX-25iA collaborative robots, the latest additions to its popular CRX series that includes the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots. This launch will strengthen the business in the European market and offers a wide range of applications including inspection, machine load/unload, packing, palletizing, sanding, welding, training, and others.

OPPORTUNITIES: Introduction of industrial robots in high schools

There has been a rise in the number of secondary schools around the world that offer robotics classes and related disciplines to prepare students for industries being transformed by robotic automation. The schools are adapting educational materials developed by industrial robot manufacturers and building special labs. The idea is to give the students a foundation on industrial technology's workings and, in some cases, expose them to careers in the automated manufacturing industry. For instance, ABB has 6 affiliate colleges in the US for industrial robotics education, namely, Motlow State Community College, Jefferson State Community College, Vincennes University, Robotics Technology Park, Fox Valley Technical College, and Piedmont Technical College.

CHALLENGES: Difficulties faced by training centres to conduct hands-on training

The installation, commissioning, and training of industrial robots require human resources. The pandemic control measures undertaken worldwide are making hands-on training difficult to conduct. Many of the training programs are being conducted online, and robot simulation software is being leveraged. However, they do not provide the benefits of a real-world operating scenario. Hence, institutions and training centers are unable to provide a hands-on training approach during this pandemic.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, FANUC launched the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L, and CRX-25iA collaborative robots, the latest additions to its popular CRX series that includes the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots. This launch will strengthen the business in the European market and offers a wide range of applications including inspection, machine load/unload, packing, palletizing, sanding, welding, training, and others.

In November 2021, ABB entered into a partnership with Sevensense Robotics AG to offer next-generation autonomous mobile robots. This partnership aims to offer customers high levels of flexibility as mobile robots would be able to navigate autonomously in dynamic indoor and outdoor environments.

In October 2021, SoftBank Robotics has signed a Master Distribution agreement with United Robotics Group (URG), a subsidiary of the RAG-Stiftung in Essen for sales, services, and maintenance of Pepper & NAO robots in Europe

