CSX Reaches Agreement with BMWED and BRC on Paid Sick Leave for Railroad Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX CSX today announced that it has reached agreements with two unions that provide paid sick leave for approximately 5,000 railroad workers.

The agreements were reached with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED), which represent engineering employees, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), representing mechanical workers.

Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX stated, "CSX is committed to listening to our railroaders and working with their representatives to find solutions that improve their quality of life and experience as employees. These agreements demonstrate that commitment and are a direct result of the collaborative relationship we are working to cultivate with all of the unions that represent CSX employees. We greatly appreciate the leadership of the BMWED and BRC in working towards these agreements."

Nearly 4,000 BMWED and over 1,000 BRC workers are employed with CSX. The company has great respect for the work performed by its front-line employees to provide safe, reliable rail service for the nation, and will continue to pursue similar agreements with its remaining unions.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397


