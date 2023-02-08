Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's Board of Directors Elect Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe as Board Chair

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's Board of Directors has elected Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe of the San Diego Convention Center as Board Chair.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) February 07, 2023

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's Board of Directors has elected Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe as Board Chair. Rippetoe is President and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation and serves as a board member of several San Diego-based organizations, including the Downtown San Diego Partnership, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, and Sports San Diego's Advisory Board. In support of arts and tourism, Rippetoe is a Steering Committee Member for the Comic-Con Museum and an Advisor for the San Diego County Lodging Association and the San Diego Tourism Authority.

"The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and San Diego Convention Center have fostered a decades-long relationship built on the shared goal of helping our neighbors who are facing hunger," said Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, President & CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "We recognize the urgency and importance of solving food insecurity in our communities. As Board Chair, I look forward to championing innovative and effective ways of meeting San Diego's evolving needs."

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in the region. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 45 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 37.5 million meals to families facing food insecurity in communities throughout San Diego County. Currently, the Food Bank feeds approximately 400,000 people per month. The nonprofit's service population includes working-poor families, seniors on fixed incomes, children living in poverty, low-income military families, and the unhoused population.

Commenting on Rippetoe's appointment, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo said, "The Food Bank's Board of Directors and staff welcome Rip's appointment as Board Chair. Rip brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to this position having served in leadership positions on a host of boards and a range of community service organizations. We are honored to have such a widely respected community leader at the helm of our Board of Directors, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to strengthen our critical hunger-relief programs and services for the local community."

"The Food Bank continues to serve record numbers of individuals and families in need throughout San Diego County due to the lasting impacts of the pandemic and soaring inflation. I am confident that Rip's leadership will help guide our organization as we continue to serve as the county's safety net for those facing food insecurity. Rip's leadership of our Board of Directors will continue to strengthen our strong ties with the San Diego community and our role as a leader of the county's charitable food network."

An international leader in the meetings industry, Rippetoe has worked for organizations hosting top national tradeshows and conventions, including the Olympic Winter Games of 2002, and for large-scale public assembly facilities such as the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake and the Kentucky Expo Center. From 2020-2021, Rippetoe served as Chair of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) Board of Directors.

###

About the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

Established in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter are a critical component to the welfare of San Diego County, providing food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues. Through a combination of programs and partnerships with over 500 San Diego County nonprofit charities, the Food Bank acts as a central repository and distribution point for donated food. The Food Bank distributed 45 million pounds of food in the fiscal year 2021-22 to individuals, families, and a network of nonprofit organizations that work to alleviate hunger throughout the county. Visit: https://sandiegofoodbank.org/ https://northcountyfoodbank.org/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jacobs_cushman_san_diego_food_banks_board_of_directors_elect_clifford_rip_rippetoe_as_board_chair/prweb19158537.htm