SavATree Merges with Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping, Expands Reach in Western Massachusetts

SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has merged with Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping. This marks SavATree's 6th office in the state and expands its regional coverage in Massachusetts.

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has merged with Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping. This marks SavATree's 6th office in the state and expands its regional coverage in Massachusetts.

Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping is a highly regarded company in the green industry with a loyal customer base and reputation for professionalism and superior service. They specialize in all aspects of arboriculture as well as plant health care services for discerning homeowners and commercial clients in Western Massachusetts. Owner of Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping, Cory Lester, along with his dedicated team will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.

"We are very excited to partner with the leading company in the industry and continue to provide the local service you rely on while benefitting from a broader scope of services. Customers will now have access to enhanced tree and plant health care services, as well as new offerings including lawn care and organic options," said owner Cory Lester.

"The SavATree Team is thrilled to welcome Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping aboard, a trusted company with a loyal client base who shares our commitment to high quality standards. They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in arboriculture in the Western Massachusetts area, and we're excited to begin providing customers with an enhanced portfolio of services," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, emitchell@savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree