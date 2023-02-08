The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YMAB, SHC and RVYL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. common stock on the open market or pursuant to registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the period October 6, 2020 through October 28, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Y-mAbs misrepresented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") willingness to approve omburtamab, the Company's lead product candidate, for marketing based on the existing clinical trials; (ii) the Company misrepresented that progress was being made that would align with the FDA's requirements to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab, through adequate and well-controlled studies; (iii) the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that it was unlikely to grant approval for the marketing of omburtamab; and (iv) Y-mAbs had elected to submit the March 31, 2022 Biologics License Application prior to reaching agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

Sotera Health Company SHC

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sotera Health Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) long before the Company's initial public offering, Sotera's executives and controlling shareholders knew of the significant health risks associated with exposure to elevated levels of Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"); 2) despite that knowledge, Sotera failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities and often subverted whatever control systems the Company did have; 3) these failures and subversions allowed dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposed people living in the adjacent communities to significantly increased cancer risks; 4) even after Sotera's closure of its Illinois EtO processing plant, the Company continued to operate multiple sterilization facilities that emitted dangerous levels of EtO; and 5) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of liability risks from the EtO cancer-related lawsuits, Sotera failed to disclose the true extent of those risks by withholding information from investors regarding the inadequacy or subversion of its EtO emissions control systems.

Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS RVYL

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ryvyl securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering; and/or (2) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ryvyl Inc f/k/a GreenBox POS. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryvyl downplayed serious issues with its internal controls; (2) Ryvyl's financial statements for December 31, 2021 through and including interim periods ended September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatements of losses; (3) as a result, Ryvyl would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

