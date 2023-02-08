Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,494 in the last 365 days.

National Electrical Contractors Association Statement Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) released the following statement from CEO David Long in response to President Joseph Biden's State of the Union address on February 7, 2023: 

"On behalf of the National Electrical Contractors Association, I want to echo President Biden's proclamation during the State of the Union to rebuild America's infrastructure and strengthen the American workforce. The unprecedented bipartisan federal investment over the past two years in our nation's infrastructure presents real change for the more than 4,000 NECA contractors of all sizes across the country.  

The historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act will usher in a new era of substantial work opportunities for the long-term success of NECA contractors over the next decade. 

However, the United States is still facing supply chain issues, rising inflation, tax issues, and workforce shortages that jeopardize the path towards sustainable work for our contractors. NECA stands ready to continue to work with the Biden Administration and the 118th Congress to ensure the success of NECA contractors and the country." 

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION  

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-electrical-contractors-association-statement-ahead-of-president-bidens-state-of-the-union-address-301741465.html

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association

You just read:

National Electrical Contractors Association Statement Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.