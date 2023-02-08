Long Chain Sponsors Cross-Strait Celebration of the Chinese New Year

WuHan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - The song We Wish You A Happy Spring Festival is voluntarily recorded online by artists from the mainland and Taiwan in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. Sponsored by Long Chain, a well-known digital chip service provider, the program "Seeking Culture in China" tries to use this song to send out the best wishes to compatriots across the Strait in the traditional festival, sharing the conviction that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one and the same family.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2El7gpRV8E

The song is written by mainland musician Lu Hongya and composed by Zhou Yang. Artists from Taiwan either performed at home or at famous landmarks and scenic spots in Taiwan, singing "Let's sing together and say goodbye to past trouble. Let's dance together and keep pace with the joy. Come join us, wherever you are. Give me a hug and let's say Happy Spring Festival." Every line and every note of the cheerful song just shows how eager people across the Strait are to reunite at an early date.

