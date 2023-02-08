Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee Releases a Single "Goodbye Princess" to Inspire Women Around the World

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Recently, Tia Lee, a global Chinese pop singer and fashionista, released an inspirational single "Goodbye Princess," hoping to empower fellow women through music.

Being a woman comes with its fair share of challenges, especially in the society we live in

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/153921_d0a6ea4e8428c8b6_001full.jpg

Happy with the overwhelmingly positive responses from her newest single, Tia expressed her gratitude by saying, "I am very excited for this new chapter of my life and career. This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can resonate with - especially women, who often bear the brunt of society's judgment.

"We all have power inside us, though the world sometimes makes it difficult for us to speak up. So I hope that Goodbye Princess and the #EmpowerHer campaign can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realising their truth."

Through her global charity campaign, #EmpowerHer, Tia wishes to inspire and connect with her fans, women, and children around the world by giving back.

The C-pop artist has vowed to donate a maximum of 3.8 million HKD (Approximately RM2.1 million) split to several charities when each viewing benchmark is met. So far, Tia has collaborated with four amazing charities, with more charities to come.

She believes in creating awareness and supporting women and girls all around the world with the platform she has, so that they won't feel left out or all alone navigating through society.

To get updates on Tia Lee's upcoming releases, follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Company Name: Redhill

Website: redhill.world

Telephone: +852 60777342 | +852 93793045

Contact: Redhill Asia

Email Address: global@redhill.asia

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153921