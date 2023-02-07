Governor Abbott, Nexstar Media Inc. Announce Live Statewide Telecast Of 2023 State Of The State Address

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Nexstar Media Inc. today announced that Nexstar television stations across the state of Texas will carry a live telecast of Governor Abbott’s 2023 State of the State address on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT, hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. The speech will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.

"Texas is the apex of opportunity, where infinite possibilities allow our people to climb from humble beginnings to the heights of success," said Governor Abbott. "This 88th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state. We have already accomplished so many great things for the people of Texas—working together, we will continue charting a course for the Texas of tomorrow."

During the address, Governor Abbott will update Texans on his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session, highlight exceptional Texans from across the state, and outline his plans for building the Texas of tomorrow.

The address will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo, KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the broadcast online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information).

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 State of the State Address – Television Broadcast and Livestream

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT

Governor Abbott’s speech will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the address by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.