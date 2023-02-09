NATIONAL EATING DISORDERS ASSOCIATION APPOINTS JESSICA SCHEER AS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Recognized Social Sector Innovator Returns to NEDA to Lead Operations and Finances
I'm excited to return to NEDA and build on its steadfast commitment for best serving individuals, families, and underrepresented populations”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) announced today that they have appointed Jessica Scheer to the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Scheer has focused her career on supporting and leading social sector organizations with strategic development and management support, positioning them to meet the present and future needs of their causes and communities. She returns to NEDA after serving in the COO role from 2017-2019.
— Jessica Scheer, NEDA's incoming COO
“When Margo Lucero and I arrived at NEDA in October of 2020, our goal was to strengthen the systems, processes, and teams at NEDA and to find talented leaders who would take it to the next level, as we are preparing to exit. In Jessica, we found a leader with intelligence, insights, and a proven record of delivering on strategic plans that are focused on impact, “said Elizabeth Thompson, NEDA’s CEO. “We were impressed with the work Jessica did during her first term at NEDA. We know that she will lean into the work ahead with energy, compassion for the mission, and dedication to making change. We are excited for NEDA and are delighted to welcome Jessica aboard.”
Prior to first joining NEDA in 2017, Jessica was the inaugural Executive Director for the EB Research Partnership, where she enacted the organization’s first fundraising system and supervised successful digital fundraising and major gift campaigns, raising millions for critical medical research needs. Prior to EB Research Partnership, Jessica worked in leadership positions at Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and DoSomething.org. She started her career in development positions with Greyston Foundation, a noted social enterprise and social service organization, and the Nonprofit Finance Fund.
Speaking about her return to NEDA, in a year when the organization is fully focused on growth, collaboration, and education, Jessica states, "I'm excited to return to NEDA and build on its steadfast commitment for best serving individuals, families, and underrepresented populations who are dealing with the broad spectrum and vast complexity of eating disorders. NEDA's role in providing responsible resources, awareness, empathic understanding, and community is unsurpassed; there is so much more important work to be done."
She holds a BA in Government from Clark University and an MS in Nonprofit Management from The New School.
For more information about eating disorders and where you can find treatment and help, please visit NEDA’s web site at: www.nationaleatingdisorders.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237.
About the National Eating Disorders Association
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, and access to quality care. Through our programs and services, NEDA raises awareness, builds communities of support and recovery, funds research and puts essential resources into the hands of those in need. For more information, visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.
