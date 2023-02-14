Village of Northfield, Illinois, Builds Sustainable Budgeting Process with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
An Excel-based budget known only to a retired Finance Director crippled the Northfield, IL, budget process. OpenGov government budgeting software saved the day.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Village of Northfield, IL, called its former Finance Director out of retirement to complete the budget, officials knew they needed a more sustainable process so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on government budgeting software.
The former Finance Director of the Village, a small northern Chicago suburb, had spent several years exclusively building the budget in Excel. After his retirement and unable to complete the budget without his knowledge of how it was built, staff asked him return. It took the former director more than 200 hours in one month, alone, to complete the task. Officials quickly realized the process was not sustainable in the long-term. After reviewing tech solutions, staff and Board members were excited about the possibilities OpenGov Budgeting & Planning would bring to the community.
Built specifically for the unique needs of municipal budgeting, planning, and analysis, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will allow Village staff to eliminate manual, Excel-based processes in favor of a collaborative, automated solution. Using OpenGov’s online portal, staff will easily be able to build the operating budget as well as plan for workforce needs and capital projects. Department leaders across the Village will have the opportunity to collaborate by sending and receiving budget proposals through the platform and commenting on key reports. With templates already in place, staff will significantly reduce budget development time for years to come.
The Village of Northfield joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
