Samedha Saxena among top students celebrated for academic excellence by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth
Samedha Saxena honored as one of the brightest students in the world by the Johns Hopkins University CTY
Samedha Saxena, a 9-year old student from NYC, has been honored as one of the brightest students in the world by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samedha Saxena from New York City has been honored as one of the brightest students in the world by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).
Samedha, a Grade 4 student at Battery Park City School, was honored for exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their academic abilities.
Samedha was one of over 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year. Less than 27 percent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony on February 4, 2023, receiving either high or grand honors based on their test scores.
This was CTY's second virtual ceremony. Honorees' family and friends from around the world joined the celebration, which included congratulatory remarks, a photo booth, social wall, and live informational breakout sessions.
CTY's executive director Dr. Amy Shelton congratulated the honorees for their outstanding achievement.
"This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far. It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things - in their communities and in the world."
Honorees also qualified for CTY's Online and On-Campus Summer Programs. CTY offers more than 250 online courses for advanced students grades 2-12 in subjects including mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing. CTY will also host two on-campus summer course sessions at sites across the U.S. this year, including Johns Hopkins University, Loyola Marymount University, and University of California Santa Cruz.
About the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth (CTY)
A global leader in gifted education since 1979, CTY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit academic center of the Johns Hopkins University. CTY identifies and develops academically talented students in grades 2-12 and supports their growth through accredited, advanced online and on-campus courses; student support services; and research. The CTY community includes students, alumni, and donors from across the U.S and 75 countries worldwide. CTY welcomes bright students from all backgrounds, regardless of race, culture, gender identity and expression, twice exceptionality, or income level. Discover more at cty.jhu.edu.
Media Contact: Katy Bowman
k.bowman@jhu.edu
