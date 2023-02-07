Preferred Healthcare Wins Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction for 8th Straight Year
For the 8th year in a row, Preferred Healthcare has won ClearlyRated's award for staffing companies that achieve an outstanding Net Promoter Score.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREFERRED HEALTHCARE STAFFING
WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2023 BEST OF STAFFING TALENT AND CLIENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.
Preferred Healthcare Staffing, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 70% as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
Based on the results of ClearlyRated’s independently administered survey, Preferred received:
Satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 92.6% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 46%
Satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80.9% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 45%
“It’s a privilege serving both our field staff and clients, we enjoy what we do and we’re proud to make a difference.” Preferred Healthcare Staffing’s COO, Robyn Burlingame said. “A special thanks to our ClearlyRated partners, 8 years now and going strong!”
“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders–it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”
About Preferred Healthcare
A premier staffing agency for rehab therapy and allied health professionals, Preferred has been serving the healthcare industry for almost 30 years. Since 1994, we have strived to meticulously select only the most distinguished professionals, then carefully match their skills and desires to the needs of the nation’s top healthcare facilities. Our collaborative approach is designed to provide cost effective, timely staffing solutions for our clients and offer some of the finest positions in healthcare to our talent. Preferred Healthcare has a long, successful track record and reputation in filling Travel, Per Diem, and Permanent positions across the nation.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
