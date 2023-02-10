City of Frederick, Maryland, Answers Growth Challenge with OpenGov Digital Permitting, Licensing Software
The City of Frederick, MD, grew twice its size in 20 years and needed a digital permitting partner to help reach leaders’ goals. The City’s choice: OpenGov.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenged with a population that nearly doubled since the early 2000s, City of Frederick, MD, leaders needed a tech solution to meet infrastructure and operations investment goals. So, they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on digital permitting, licensing, and inspection software.
At a crossroads of Ohio, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, and Baltimore, Frederick is a quaint historic City with a growing arts community. Because of the growth the City has seen, Mayor Michael O’Connor and his office staff made a commitment to residents to improve customer experience in order to build a great community, and OpenGov is excited to assist the City in this endeavor.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, City staff will be able to build user-friendly workflows that automate and improve their current processes for building permits, zoning approvals, business and pet licensing, and more. The solution’s easy-to-use permit and licensing portal gives the community access to a 24/7 self-service portal and allows staff to process applications up to five times faster than their legacy software. Another way productivity will get a boost: Staff across departments will be able to collaborate within the platform, streamlining approvals and giving them more time to focus on strategic initiatives.
The City of Frederick joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here