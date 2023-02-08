Minnesota Prairie County Alliance Improves Financial Forecasting with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
When Minnesota Prairie County Alliance staff wanted to improve financial and workforce forecasting, OpenGov government budgeting software answered the call.MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Prairie County Alliance looks forward to better financial forecasting thanks to a partnership with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and government agencies, on government budgeting software.
The Minnesota Prairie County Alliance provides an array of human services to people living in Dodge, Steele, and Waseca counties to ensure they are safe, healthy, educated, independent, and engaged in their community. Moving from a manual Excel-based budgeting process to OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will allow the agency to improve long-term forecasting and automate financial reporting. Agency staff also is excited to leverage OpenGov’s Workforce Planning to get “penny perfect” on the personnel budget.
Excel worksheets can be cumbersome to manage and prone to errors. With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Alliance will have all financial information in one centralized location, where staff will be able to run financial projections and report on strategic initiatives. Using Workforce Planning, the Alliance can calculate labor costs by individual or the entire workforce, conduct scenario analysis to make budget decisions, and have the data to back requests for new positions. Finally, Alliance staff will spend 80% less time creating financial reports thanks to accessible data that can be turned into easy-to-understand financial reports.
The Minnesota Prairie County Alliance joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here