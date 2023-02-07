USPA Dispatches Former Navy SEALs to Massachusetts in Search of Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Ashlynn Gill Missing - USPA Deploys Navy SEALs to Locate Her

Ashlynn Gill went missing on January 8. USPA Nationwide Security sent former JSOC contractors who specialize in finding missing girls as well as their captors.

We won’t be leaving until she is home” — Rodney Brown, Former Navy SEAL

NEW BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security has deployed members of their Kingsman Division, the non-profit wing of the international security firm, to locate Ashlynn Gill, who has been missing for a month. Ashlynn is 13 years of age, has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5’ 5” and weighs 100 pounds.

Ashlynn may be in the areas of New Bedford, Concord, Plymouth or North Attleborough Massachusetts.

Among the former members of the Joint Special Operations Command leading the investigation and search on the ground in Massachusetts are former SEAL Team 6 member, Rodney Brown and former Army Ranger, Mike Edwards. They are joined by a team of Kidnap Recovery Agents from Kingsman, led by founder and former law enforcement officer, Michael Evans. In the command center, the HUMINT team is led by USPA’s Director of Intelligence, former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special Agent, Adam White. The investigation team is led by former Marine Officer, Brian Fitzgibbons. The entire operation is being overseen by USPA’s CEO, Daniel Manning.

Kingsman have posted a reward for information leading to the SAFE return of Ashlynn.

“I’ve just arrived in New Bedford, where I will muster my team. We won’t be leaving until she is home” said Rodney Brown, 16-year Navy SEAL and contractor for USPA’s Kingsman Division.

Kingsman have sought the assistance of a popular, up-and-coming fitness competitor, Danielle Dittmeier, who is helping to collaborate on the social media side to get the word out about Ashlynn.

Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., USPA's non-profit division, is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of Ashlynn Gill. You may submit a lead by calling (786) 509-7135 or by emailing tips@therealkingsman.org. In its efforts to locate victims of human trafficking, Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. employs security contractors, licensed private investigators, former detectives, special agents, and experienced military operators. It is primarily funded by donations derived from a profit share with its parent organization, USPA Nationwide Security.

