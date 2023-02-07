Florida based non-profit stabilize revitalize fort Pierce receives a bountiful gift from an unlikely sponsor
Stabilize revitalize was founded in fort Pierce, Florida. It was the passion of executive director, Roger Templeman.
Stabilize revitalize was founded in fort Pierce, Florida. It was the passion of executive director, Roger Templeman.
Roger grew up in a Northwest Detroit neighborhood called brightmoor where he found his passion for doing non-profit work working with the motor City blight busters. After moving to Florida in 2007, Rogers saw the need for a very similar non-profit structure in the city of Fort Pierce.
In 2021, the universe connected. Roger with three individuals that had a converging passion for the city of fort Pierce. These three individuals Jordan Kahle, Richard Williams and Jason McNamara would become a combined force to help form the much needed non-profit stabilize revitalize fort Pierce.
For over 2 years now. Stabilize revitalize fort Pierce has organized community cleanups in the neighborhood, along the inland waterways, beach cleanups and youth outreach events such as the Zora youth Crew project.
During the 2022 hurricane Ian, The non-profit responded to the fort Myers community with a base camp and an organized influx of volunteers and supplies from the east coast of Florida, mainly the fort Pierce community.
During that time, the non-profit put out a call to local equipment suppliers requesting help with equipment that could allow them to repurpose such things as downed old growth trees.
That social media post caught the attention of a company all the way up in Tonawanda NY called Norwood. Norwood agreed to donate $10,000 worth of equipment in the form of a Frontier OS31 Sawmill.
Stabilize revitalize fort Pierce received this generous gift at the end of 2022. As a result, they have set up the mill at the St. Lucie farm preserve in St. Lucie county and have begun taking the first steps in creating a Sawyer program based in St. Lucie county Florida with the help of the St. Lucie farm preserve one of the non-profits major sponsors in the county.
The Sawyer program will seek to train young adults in the lost art of The Sawyer. With the reclaiming of downed old growth trees from hurricanes and other sources, the non-profit will teach young adults to start with large 30-inch diameter, tree trunks and mill them down into beams and boards that can be utilized for the construction of many things.
To learn more, visit the link below.
http://stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/news
