LendVer Names NEWITY the 2023 Best Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Company

NEWITY - 2023 BEST ERC Company

The reputable and free database of vetted best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in Employee Retention Credit (ERC) facilitation

NEWITY’s team of IRS registered personnel can assist with the ERC from start to finish, including helping with the filing of amended tax forms to receive the maximum available refund” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business lenders and service providers has finalized its review process for the 2023 Best Employee Retention Credit (ERC) company, and has selected Chicago, IL based NEWITY.

NEWITY is a nationwide small business service provider with a mission to help American entrepreneurs solve challenges and access the trusted business solutions needed to thrive. After helping 115,000 businesses with over $11.4 billion in PPP loans, NEWITY expanded its services to assist businesses with accessing the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) tax program.

The Employee Retention Credit is a payroll tax credit that allows businesses to receive up to $26,000 per employee retained in 2020 and 2021, and even those businesses that received PPP loans may still be eligible for the ERC. NEWITY’s team of IRS registered personnel can assist with the ERC from start to finish, including helping with the filing of amended tax forms to receive the maximum available refund. It’s free to sign up with NEWITY to learn more about the ERC program and review eligibility.

NEWITY’s experience, customer service, and technology create the most efficient and simplistic path to file for the ERC:

- Receive up to $26,000 per employee

- The tax credit is provided as a cash refund from the IRS

- No restrictions on how you use your refund

- PPP loan recipients are eligible to apply for the ERC

- Fast and simple application process

- The ERC is NOT a loan and does NOT need to be repaid

- Low documentation application process with dedicated support

- There is no cost until you receive your refund

- Most COVID-19 disrupted businesses are eligible

LendVer is pleased to be featuring NEWITY as its Best Employee Retention (ERC) Company amid its carefully curated list of the industry's top service providers. Those business owners interested in learning more about the ERC program and being evaluated to receive a potential cash refund from the IRS of up to $26,000 per employee, can do so by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process and Best Lenders and Service Providers are selected on a merit basis. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.

--

DISCLOSURE: Your decision to apply for an Employee Retention Credit (ERC) with NEWITY Tax Services LLC (NEWITY) and pursue a tax refund based on your payroll expenses, must be based on your independent research, due diligence and decision. LENDVER, LLC and/or its assigns (LENDVER) does not evaluate or advise whether an ERC is appropriate for you, whether you will qualify for an ERC, the amount of an ERC you may receive, and/or the cost of any approved refund through NEWITY. There are many options to apply for an ERC and alternatives for you. Please know that NEWITY is a separate business and is not affiliated with LENDVER. The inclusion of any link(s) to NEWITY and/or an ERC application does not constitute an endorsement by LENDVER of NEWITY or any of its services. By submitting an ERC application with NEWITY you understand that a referral fee may be paid to LENDVER, by NEWITY, and that LENDVER may provide NEWITY with information and data regarding you and/or your business. By clicking any ERC or NEWITY labeled links, you will be redirected to a website that is not affiliated with LENDVER and may offer a different privacy policy and level of security. LENDVER is not responsible for and does not endorse, guarantee, or control any aspect of this linked site.